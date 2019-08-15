Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing

Aug. 15, 2019 1:50 PM ETOVVBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor45 Comments
  • Encana (ECA -1.7%) is lower after it revised the terms its $213M modified Dutch Auction tender offering, cutting the proposed price range for share repurchases to a range of $4.15-$4.75 each from $4.70-$5.40 originally.
  • ECA says it amended the terms because of the decline in the share price since the date of the original offer, which resulted in a condition to the offer not being met.
  • ECA shares have shed 16%, or $0.80 each, since the offer was announced before the open on July 8.
  • The company also extended the expiration date by an extra two weeks to Aug. 28.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.