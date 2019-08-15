Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing
- Encana (ECA -1.7%) is lower after it revised the terms its $213M modified Dutch Auction tender offering, cutting the proposed price range for share repurchases to a range of $4.15-$4.75 each from $4.70-$5.40 originally.
- ECA says it amended the terms because of the decline in the share price since the date of the original offer, which resulted in a condition to the offer not being met.
- ECA shares have shed 16%, or $0.80 each, since the offer was announced before the open on July 8.
- The company also extended the expiration date by an extra two weeks to Aug. 28.