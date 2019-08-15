Walmart tops day's gainers after higher Q2 sales, upbeat profit forecast

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was easily the day's biggest gainer on both the S&P and Dow, jumping 6.1% for its biggest advance in a year, after reporting a nearly 2% rise in Q2 revenues to $130B and raising full-year earnings guidance.

WMT has now racked up a 20-quarter, or five-year, streak of U.S. growth, unmatched by any other retail chain.

Earlier this week, Macy's cut its annual earnings outlook and JC Penney reported a 9% drop in sales; analysts say the contrast vs. WMT shows there is no evidence to suggest a broad drop in demand in the U.S. economy, and retailers with lagging growth simply need to improve their business strategies.

CFO Brett Biggs said WMT has raised prices on some items due to tariffs, but it is not passing all the costs on to customers because it has been negotiating with suppliers and sourcing from alternate supply bases.

The company said its policy on gun sales has not changed, despite criticism over its policy to continue selling firearms after two mass shootings, one at a Walmart store, killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio.

WMT estimates it accounts for ~2% of the U.S. firearms market, which would place it outside the top three sellers in the industry; the company has a 20% share of the ammunition market.

"We do not sell military-style rifles, and we believe the reauthorization of the assault weapons ban should be debated to determine its effectiveness in keeping weapons made for war out of the hands of mass murderers," CEO Doug McMillon said.