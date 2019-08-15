Videogames eke out July gain with help from 'Madden' crowd

Videogame sales returned to year-over-year growth in July -- just barely -- after two months of double-digit declines, with software releases providing a jolt.

Sales rose overall to $762M from a year-ago $759M, according to NPD Group. Hardware sales continued to drag, down 22% to $169M, and accessories/game cards fell 12% to $254M.

But software sales jumped 34% to $340M, driven by EA's annual football entry, which shifted into July vs. the August time frame a year ago, making a strong comp.

Year-to-date, overall videogame spending is now down 4% vs. 2018, to $6.4B.

The best-selling hardware platform for the month and year was again Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY). It's the only hardware platform showing YTD sales gains, analyst Mat Piscatella notes, and all platforms showed year-over-year declines for the month. And the Switch Pro Controller was July's best-selling accessory.

In software, Madden NFL 20 (NASDAQ:EA) topped the dollar sales chart -- the 20th straight year that a Madden title has led its launch month. It came in ahead of Fire Emblem: Three Houses (OTCPK:NTDOY) and Super Mario Maker 2 (OTCPK:NTDOY). The year's top seller so far is still Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T).

In the rest of the monthly top 10 there: No. 4, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 5, Minecraft; No. 6, Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 8, Mortal Kombat 11 (T); No. 9, Mario Kart 8 (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 10, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (OTCPK:NTDOY).

