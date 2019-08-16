Stimulus bazooka on the horizon

A day after Hong Kong unveiled a stimulus package worth $2.4B, China's state planner said Beijing would roll out a plan to boost disposable income, though details were lacking.

Europe is also prepping a major stimulus injection, according to Olli Rehn, who sits on the ECB's rate-setting committee. That could include "substantial and sufficient" bond purchases, cutting rates deeper into negative territory and purchasing equities under the QE program.

Not much more needs to be said about the Federal Reserve, which is facing trade war problems and the inversion of the U.S. yield curve.