Futures rally into the weekend
Aug. 16, 2019 5:04 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor104 Comments
- Markets somewhat stabilized yesterday after days of wild swings, with DJIA futures now up by 260 points and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures ahead by 1% and 1.4%, respectively.
- After threatening retaliation against incoming American tariffs, China urged the U.S. to meet it "half way," while President Trump talked up formal negotiations and said he expected the trade dispute to be short-lived.
- The yield curve has also righted itself by about 4 bps, while July retail sales surprisingly picked up - though industrial production numbers disappointed again - in the face of trade war fallout.