Bellicum Pharma launches $53M equity offering

  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is offering to sell shares of its Series 1 preferred stock and warrants to purchase common shares in a public offering for gross proceeds of ~$53M.
  • Each preferred share is being sold together with one warrant to purchase 100 shares of common stock at a combined price. The warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire seven years from the date of issuance.
  • Concurrent with the offering, Bellicum intends to enter into a private placement, pursuant to which Bellicum would agree to sell at two or more separate closings, shares of its Series 2 and Series 3 preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of $70M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.