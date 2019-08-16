Bellicum Pharma launches $53M equity offering
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is offering to sell shares of its Series 1 preferred stock and warrants to purchase common shares in a public offering for gross proceeds of ~$53M.
- Each preferred share is being sold together with one warrant to purchase 100 shares of common stock at a combined price. The warrants will be immediately exercisable and will expire seven years from the date of issuance.
- Concurrent with the offering, Bellicum intends to enter into a private placement, pursuant to which Bellicum would agree to sell at two or more separate closings, shares of its Series 2 and Series 3 preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock, for aggregate gross proceeds of $70M.