Target Hospitality announces $75M stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $75M.

Stephen Robertson, Chairman of Target Hospitality, stated, “The stock repurchase authorization reinforces the Board of Directors’ complete confidence in the strength and resilience of our business model as well as our long-term growth prospects. Given our robust balance sheet and strong cash flow generation, the flexibility to opportunistically repurchase shares while concurrently executing our growth plan underscores our commitment to a shareholder enhancing, returns-focused capital allocation strategy. We look forward to executing this program while continuing to invest in growth – whether they be new builds, expansions, or acquisitions - to generate superior returns for our stockholders.”