SmileDirectClub readies IPO

SmileDirectClub (SDC) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Nashville, TN-based firm provides customized orthodontic clear aligners (invisible braces) direct to consumers for less cost compared to Align Technology's (NASDAQ:ALGN) Invisalign or traditional braces. Their cost is $1,895 versus $5,000 - 8,000 for other approaches. They manage the entire customer experience via a teledentistry platform that eliminates the cost of in-person doctor visits. The company has also opened over 300 retail locations called SmileShops, including partnerships with CVS and Walgreens. Since its founding in 2014, more than 700K people have become "members."

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Revenues: $373.5M (+113.3%); Net loss: ($52.9M) (-56.5%); Cash flow ops: ($97.9M) (-106.1%).