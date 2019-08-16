Deere -3% on another trade war guidance cut

Net income of $867M in the fiscal third quarter, or $2.71 per share, compared with $$849M, or $2.59 per share a year ago.

Worldwide net sales decreased 3% Y/Y to $10B. Segment Sales: Equipment -3%; Agriculture & Turf. -6%; Construction & Forestry +1%.

"Results reflected the high degree of uncertainty that continues to overshadow the agricultural sector," CEO Samuel Allen declared. "Concerns about export-market access, near-term demand for commodities such as soybeans, and overall crop conditions, have caused many farmers to postpone major equipment purchases."

Lowered outlook again: Net sales are now projected to increase by about 4% (from a prior 5% and 7%) for fiscal 2019, with net income attributable to the company forecast to be about $3.2B (from a previous $3.3B and $3.6B).

DE -2.9% premarket

FQ3 results