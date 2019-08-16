Qudian +3.6% after Q2 beats; reaffirms guidance

Qudian (NYSE:QD) gains 3.6% in premarket trading after Q2 non-GAAP net income of 59 cents per ADS, beats the consensus estimate of 52 cents per ADS.

Q2 non-GAAP net income of $168.8M increased 57% Y/Y.

Q2 revenue of $323.5M, unchanged from a year ago, exceeds the average analyst estimate of $284.8M.

Total number of registered users reached 76.0M at June 30, 2019, up 12% Y/Y.

Number of outstanding borrowers from loan book business and transaction referral businesses increased to 6.1M at June 30, 2019, up 12% from 5.4M at March 31, 2019.

Reaffirms guidance for full-year 2019 non-GAAP net income to exceed RMB 4.5B ($640M).

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

