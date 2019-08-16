Brookfield Asset Management renews preferred stock buyback

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) gets approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for its proposed normal course issuer bid to buy up to 10% of the public float of each series of the company's outstanding class A preference shares listed on the TSX.

The normal course issuer bid will extend from Aug. 20, 2019 to Aug. 19, 2020.

Brookfield will pay the market price at the time of acquisition for any preferred shares purchased. All preferred shares acquired by Brookfield under this bid will be cancelled.