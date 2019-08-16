Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action

Merck (NYSE:MRK) initiated with Outperform rating and $103 (23% upside) price target at SVB Leerink. Shares up 1% premarket.
Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) initiated with Neutral rating and $40 (18% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets.
Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) upgraded to Market Perform with a $27 (23% upside) price target at CJS Securities.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) upgraded to Buy with a $10 (63% upside) price target at Chardan.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) upgraded to Hold with a $15 (4% downside risk) price target at Craig-Hallum Capital.
