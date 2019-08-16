Bear turns neutral on Intel

Update with more details about the upgrade:

Northland notes that Intel shares recently fell because rival AMD launched new products, but says that negative catalyst is "in the rear view mirror."

The firm also says that any early 2020 drifts lower are already priced into the stock.

Original post: Northland upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from Underperform to Market Perform with a $48 target, a 5% upside.

Late last month, Intel sold its smartphone modem business to Apple for $1B and reported Q2 beats with a raised FY outlook.

Intel shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $46.50. Intel has a Hold average Sell Side rating.

