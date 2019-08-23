Noteworthy events during the week of August 25 - 31 for healthcare investors.

SUNDAY (8/25): FDA action date for Daiichi Sankyo's (OTCPK:DSKYF) quizartinib for FLT3-ITD AML.

TUESDAY (8/27): FDA action date for Kyowa Hakko Kirin's istradefylline for Parkinson's disease.

WEDNESDAY (8/28): FDA action date for Intellipharmaceutics' (OTC:IPCI) refiled NDA for oxycodone ER (likely to be missed due to FDA's review of opioid policies).

International Society for Influenza and Other Respiratory Virus Diseases (ISIRV) conference, Singapore (5 days). Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP): Preclinical data on flu candidate CC-42344.

THURSDAY (8/29): FDA action date for Nektar Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NKTR) NKTR-181 (opioid) for low back pain (also likely to be missed due to the above-mentioned FDA review of its opioid policies) .

SATURDAY (8/31): ESC Congress, Paris (5 days). Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV): Data from SPECTRUM study of Brinavess for atrial fibrillation. Resverlogix (OTCPK:RVXCF): Apabetalone data. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS): Phase 1 data on PB2452. MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK): Three abstracts, including 36-week data on mavacamten in oHCM.