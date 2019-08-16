AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments

Craig-Hallum downgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from Buy to Hold and cuts $4 off the target to $46.
The firm cites management's earnings call comments that suggested limited visibility into the timing or magnitude of a recovery.
AMAT CFO Dan Durn, on the call: "While I’m still not ready to call the bottom of the cycle, I see positive leading indicators of future growth in memory."
The company doesn't expect any recovery until 2020, and thinks that will be a "gradual U-shaped" recovery.
AMAT forecasts $2.2B as a "good baseline" for Semi Systems revenue early next year with AGS and display flat with Q4, indicating AMAT has passed the bottom of the display cycle.
Applied Materials shares are down 2.5% pre-market to $46. AMAT has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
