IZEA announces $1.1M in contract wins, shares up 27% premarket

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) has secured SaaS Licensing and Managed Services bookings of ~$1.1M, within the 2nd full calendar week of August.

“This was a particularly strong week for us and a positive start in August,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “There has been an extraordinary effort by our sales team to build momentum. We expect to exceed our total managed services bookings for all of Q2 at the close of this month and continue to focus on diversification of our client base.”