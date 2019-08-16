OPEC offers bearish take on oil demand for rest of 2019

OPEC cuts its forecast for oil demand growth this year by another 40K bbl/day to 1.1M bbl/day and indicates the market will be in slight surplus next year.

The demand for OPEC crude will average 29.41M bbl/day in 2020, the cartel says in its latest monthly report, down 1.3M bbl/day from 2019; however, the 2020 forecast was raised 140K bbl/day from last month's forecast.

OPEC said its oil output in July fell by 246K bbl/day to 29.61M bbl/day, as Saudi Arabia cut supply more than required by the group's agreement, but the figure suggests a 2020 supply surplus of 200K bbl/day if OPEC maintains July's rate and other things remain equal.

Crude oil prices are higher following two days of declines; WTI +0.6% to $54.79/bbl, Brent +0.7% to $58.67/bbl.

