JPMorgan sees tariffs hurting S&P 500 earnings in 2020

JPMorgan Chase is trimming its 2020 earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500 to $177 per share from $178 due to tariffs expected to take effect on Sept. 1.

The bank's strategists estimate that new round of 10% tariffs will add $400 per household per year to the $600 cost they estimated for earlier tariffs.

That would wipe out a good part of the average $1,300 benefit per household from tax cuts, they wrote.

“The impact from reduced spending could be immediate for discretionary goods and services since tariffs are regressive,” the strategists wrote.

Companies to be affected by the Sept. 1 tariffs include Dow (NYSE:DOW), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), the JPMorgan strategists said.

For the Dec. 15 round of tariffs, Nike (NYSE:NKE), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) are likely to affected, they said.

However, there's "a good chance" the tariffs will be reversed ahead of the 2020 presidential elections, they suggest.

