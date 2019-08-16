Analysts see Walmart momentum continuing

Bank of America Merrill Lynch raises its price objective on Buy-rated Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to $135 following the retailer's solid Q2 earnings report.

"We believe US comp momentum should continue given a healthy low-income consumer backdrop, likely continued strength in general merchandise (especially online) and fresh food, and strong contributions from ecommerce," reads the firm's note.

BAML thinks e-commerce momentum should also be supported by the expansion of same-day grocery delivery to 1,600 stores from ~1,100 and pick-up locations to 3,100 from ~2,700 stores by year-end, as well as Walmart's rollout of next-day delivery from Walmart.com.

Telsey is also positive on Walmart today, pushing up it price target to $125 from $118 on its confidence in the dominant omni-channel model.