Apple bull touts wearables growth driver

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri says Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) wearables business is under-appreciated and is what's "moving the needle" for overall growth.

Arcuri notes that the segment grew nearly 50% in the most recent quarter, "contributing materially more Y/Y growth than the services segment for the first time in company history."

The firm says AirPods are seeing "phenomenal demand," and a survey of iPhone users shows an attach rate of only about 7%.

UBS maintains a Buy rating and $235 price target on Apple. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.