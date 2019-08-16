Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has signed a two-year time charter agreement with Sinanju Tankers to lease Singapore's first liquefied natural gas powered bunker tanker, Reuters reports.

The 7,990 dwt newbuild will deliver XOM's new Engineered Marine Fuels to ocean-going vessels within Singapore port limits starting in Q1 2020, according to the report.

EMF.5 marine fuels are designed to comply with the International Maritime Organization's global rules that limit the sulfur content in marine fuels to 0.5% from 3.5% currently, beginning Jan. 1.