Winning streak extends for Baltic Dry Index

The Baltic Dry Index of commodity shipping costs rose another 2.0% to reach 2,088 points and knock out a seventh daily gain in a row. The recent recovery in prices follows after Typhoon Lekima disrupted shipping in the East China Sea for several days.

Supramax rates were up 4.4% and Capesize rates rose 1.8% with iron ore prices stronger.

