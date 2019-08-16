Mexico cuts key interest rate as global risks increase

Aug. 16, 2019 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Mexico's central bank is latest to cut rates, as the country struggles with a stagnating economy amid rising risks to global growth.
  • Banco de México’s Governing Board cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 8.00% on Thursday.
  • The central bank's statement also notes uncertainty over its relationship with the U.S. and regarding the credit outlook for Pemex debt and for Mexico's sovereign debt.
  • iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) rose 0.5% yesterday; the Mexican peso is up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
  • ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX
