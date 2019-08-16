Bellicum prices equity offering at $1

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) has priced its public offering of 575K shares of Series 1 preferred stock and seven-year warrants to purchase up to 57.5M common shares (100 shares/warrant) at $1 per share and accompanying warrant. Gross proceeds should be ~$57.5M (not sure of its math here; $57.5M implies 57.5M Series 1 shares or $100/share if 575K).

Closing date is August 21.

Concurrently, the company has agreed to sell Series 2 preferred stock and warrants and Series 3 preferred stock and warrants to certain institutional investors for gross proceeds of up to $70M (volumes and prices undisclosed).