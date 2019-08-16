Gap pulls the subscription lever

Banana Republic (NYSE:GPS) announces the launch of Style Passport. The retailer describes the concept as an online subscription service that provides unlimited access to its women's apparel collection.

Gap will roll out the service at the end of September to customers in the U.S, with the goal of adding men’s apparel from Banana Republic at a later date.

The company believes the rental subscription platform will increase access to Banana Republic’s versatile style and help bring new customers to the brand.

Details: "The new service will allow customers to rent the Republic for one flat monthly fee, with the option to keep and purchase any favorite item. Style Passport is $85 per month for a three-garment plan that includes free priority shipping, unlimited exchanges and returns, and complimentary laundering services."

The new service from Gap could have it competing for customers using Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Nordstrom's (NYSE:JWN) Trunk Club.

GPS +1.24% premarket to $15.55.

Source: Press Release