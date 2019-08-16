ConnectOne Bancorp to buy Bancorp of New Jersey

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) agrees to acquire Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEMKT:BKJ), parent of Bank of New Jersey, for about $113M in stock and cash.

Bancorp of New Jersey rises 9.1% in premarket trading.

Enhanced scale from the transaction should further leverage ConnectOne’s technology infrastructure to drive efficiencies and position it for additional future growth.

Bancorp of New Jersey shareholders to get 0.78 share of ConnectOne common stock or $16.25 in cash for each BKJ share.

Values BKJ shares at ~$15.48 per share based on ConnectOne's closing price of $19.60 at Aug. 15, 2019, representing a premium of 12.6% to BKJ's close yesterday.

Consideration to be 80% stock/20% cash.

CNOB sees deal adding ~5% to its EPS on a fully phased-in basis and excluding impact of revenue enhancement opportunities; and ~3% dilutive to tangible book value per share at closing.