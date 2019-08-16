Wolfe Research sees quality in Southwest Airlines

Wolfe Research upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Outperform from Peer Perform.

"We're upgrading LUV from PP to OP ($57 TP) on a flight to quality concept. When airlines don’t demonstrate capacity discipline on an aggregate basis we tend to have a positive bias towards aggressive share winners with good CASMx trends and strong brand affinity. That is probably LUV in 2020," sums up Hunter Keay on the call.

Wolfe's bullish rating on LUV stands ahead of the sell-side consensus rating of Hold and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Neutral.