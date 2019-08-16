Newcrest Mining's full year profit pops on record Cadia production

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) reports a 22% Y/Y increase in annual profit to $561M, helped by a weaker Australian dollar and strong gold and copper sales volumes at its flagship Cadia mine in New South Wales.

Cadia reported record gold and copper production of 913K oz. and 91K mt respectively, but Newcrest forecasts FY 2020 gold output from Cadia will fall to 760K-840K oz. from 912.7K oz. produced in the latest fiscal year, due to lower grade of ore and maintenance activity at one of its mills.

The cut at Cadia prompts the miner to keep its overall gold production outlook for FY 2020 largely unchanged at 2.35M-2.5M oz. compared with 2019, while expecting full-year total capex of $680M-$780M, slightly higher than in 2019.

Newcrest says FY 2019 revenue rose to $3.7B from $3.5B in FY 2018, EBITDA increased to $1.6B from $1.5B, and all-in sustaining cost was $738/oz.

Moody's calls the results strong and credit positive, saying Newcrest "has one of the lowest cost positions amongst its peer group, enabling it to generate solid earnings and cash flow” even if gold prices retreat from recent highs.