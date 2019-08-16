GMP cuts target on Canopy Growth on concerns with recreational market

GMP Securities has trimmed its fair value target for Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) after its fiscal Q1 report failed to impress investors. Analyst Ryan Macdonell reduced the target to C$45 (24% upside) from C$65 citing "lackluster" performance in the recreational market that indicates that the company has lost its leading position. It has also created a reserve of C$6.4M for the return of oil and gel caps due to oversupply.

He says 23% of the company's FQ3 and 50% of its FQ4 recreational volumes were extract products compared to a historical average of 7% since inception [27% in FQ1 (C$16.4M/60M)].

Mr. Macdonell says he remains positive on company since it is well-positioned for "cannabis 2.0" which will feature new formats like edibles.