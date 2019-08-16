Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -0.9% pre-market after Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral, citing an anticipated downshift in global demand and increasingly uncertain outlook.

BAML says it is cutting estimates and lowering valuation multiples for its commodity exposed coverage - which includes Dow, LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Olin (NYSE:OLN) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) - to 6x from 7x estimated 2020 EBITDA multiples.

"We do continue to hold a favorable relative view on the long term supply for caustic soda over polyethylene, but see these commodities driven in the near-term by sluggish demand," the firm says.

Dow's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.