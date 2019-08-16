Plus Therapeutics up 114% premarket

Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) is up 114% premarket on robust volume after reporting Q2 results after the close yesterday that did not feature anything noteworthy to justify the action.

In H2, it plans to initiate a Phase 2 study (assuming the FDA signs off on the protocol) evaluating DocePLUS in small cell lung cancer patients who have progressed after first-line chemo.

On the working capital front, at the end of June it had $4.5M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed ($4.8M) in H1.