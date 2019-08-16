Twitter leads funding round for India's ShareChat

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is the leader in a $100M funding round for India's ShareChat, a regional social media platform founded four years ago.

The company's Series D round also featured TrustBridge Partners and existing investors Shunwei Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SAIF Capital, India Quotient and Morningside Venture Capital.

It brings ShareChat's total raise to $224M, valuing it at $650M.

“Twitter and ShareChat are aligned on the broader purpose of serving the public conversation, helping the world learn faster and solve common challenges," says Twitter India's Manish Maheshwari.