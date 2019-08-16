TMAC Resources expands 2019 capital expenditure

Aug. 16, 2019 9:35 AM ETTMMFFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF)closed its previously announced royalty amendment and private placement with Maverix Metals for gross proceeds of $43M
  • The royalty amendment provides Maverix with an additional 1.5% NSR, and short term 0.25% NSR until the additional 1.5% royalty is registered against the property.
  • TMAC expects additional capex of C$16M in 2019, than previously guided, mostly owing to the addition of two key projects that account for account for C$9M of the $16M increase
  • TMAC has also budgeted C$45 for sustaining capex and C$25M for exploration and evaluation this year.
