Macquarie starts BlackBerry at Neutral

Macquarie has initiated coverage of BlackBerry (BB +1.3% ) at Neutral, pointing to a set of assets that will take time to come together properly.

“We believe BlackBerry suffers from a ‘what is it?’ issue where, from a 10,000-foot view, it appears to be an amalgamation of discrete assets that have few synergies across the portfolio," the firm says.

But those should come together in a couple of years to form a unique Internet of Things offering, it says, adding that it will take until early 2021 for Cylance to be totally integrated into the QNX business.

Macquarie has set an $8 price target, implying 18% upside.