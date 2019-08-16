Sasol delays results amid glitch at Lake Charles project

Sasol (SSL -6.7% ) falls sharply at the open after delaying the release of its FY 2019 financial results due to possible "control weaknesses" at its Lake Charles chemicals project in Louisiana.

SSL also will delay the start of an ethane cracker at the project until Aug. 26 because of a technical glitch related to a large heat exchanger.

Shares dropped as much as 16% in Johannesburg, as the beleaguered project continues to sap investor confidence.

The Lake Charles project, which will convert natural gas into plastics ingredient ethylene, initially was expected to cost $8.9B but delays and rising costs have pushed cost guidance to $12.6B-$12.9B.