Jefferies sees auto, card credit consistent in near term

July credit data show card losses creeping up "at a slowed pace with relatively range-bound patterns," write Jefferies equity research analysts in a note to clients.
Auto and card segments came largely within expectations.
Card net charge-offs increased 2 basis points Y/Y and delinquencies 5 bps Y/Y, while auto net charge-offs increased 29 bps Y/Y and delinquencies rose 17 bps.
On auto net charge-offs: "While losses crept higher, these results are largely consistent with seasonal expectations and 3-year averages."
"For many of the issuers under coverage, we observe stabilizing credit trends, and absent a material shock to the consumer or material deviation in underwriting trends, we expect credit to remain consistent in the near term," they write.
