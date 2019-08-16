Stocks seek to end down week on higher note

Stocks open with a broad-based advance, as bond yields edge higher from historic lows and ease some of the recession fears that have roiled the market; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.8% , Nasdaq +1% .

Investors also may be comforted that the U.S. and China are still on talking terms, and global efforts are being made to stimulate growth.

Major European bourses also are looking to end a down week on a higher note, with Germany's DAX +0.8% , France's CAC +0.6% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.3% .

In the U.S., all 11 S&P industry sectors open with gains, led by information technology ( +1.4% ) following better than expected earnings results from NVIDIA, followed closely by industrials ( +1.3% ) as GE recoups some of yesterday's 11% drubbing.

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, pushing yields higher across the curve, with the 2-year yield up 3 bps to 1.52% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 1.55%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 98.33.