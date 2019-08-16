Harvest Health stumbles with dispensary buildout in Pennsylvania

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF +3.8% ) announces that two of its affiliate companies will not open two cannabis dispensaries in Pennsylvania that have already been constructed, resulting in the layoff of 18 employees.

It decided to bail on the two sites, located in New Castle and Shamokin, rather than engage in a lengthy legal tussle with the state's Department of Health. The issue appears to be the use of a different general contractor than the one identified on the six permits granted to six Harvest Health affiliates without notifying the regulator.

The company will focus on the five permits that it has which will allow it to open up to 15 dispensaries in the state.