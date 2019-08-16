Hexcel cut to Sell at Goldman, seeing growth deceleration in 2020

Hexcel (HXL -2.5% ) slides at the open following a Goldman Sachs downgrade to Sell from Neutral with a $73 price target, trimmed from $75, saying shares are the high end of their historical valuation range.

Goldman's Noah Poponak thinks organic growth deceleration "that had previously been feared but is no longer priced in" likely will occur starting in 2020, thus HXL could lag the rest of the aerospace and defense sector as growth expectations are "ratcheted down and the multiple potentially de-rates."

HXL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.