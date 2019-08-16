Tesla's deal with Nextmove falls through

Tesla (TSLA +2.6% ) lost a $5M order with German EV rental company Nextmove after a dispute. While Nextmove detailed a number of service and quality issues with an initial delivery of 15 Model 3s, Tesla maintains that Nextmove backed off of the plan because of a different dispute with Tesla unrelated to quality.

In an e-mail to Electrek, Nextmove's pointed to serious defects with tires, paint and body damages, defective charge controllers and wrong wiring harnesses or missing emergency call buttons.

Tesla also is said to have tried to deliver cars that were already registered, which would have locked Nextmove out of Germany's EV incentive program.