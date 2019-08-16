More on America's Car-Mart Q1 results

America's Car-Mart (CRMT -1% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 4.8% Y/Y to $171.9M.

Same-store revenue was up 3.3% during the quarter on a 3.6% lift in the average retail sales price to $11,410.

There was a decline in sales volume productivity with 29 retail units sold per store per month, down 2.7% Y/Y.

Gross profit dollars increased 2.1% Y/Y, to $61.2M, and gross profit dollars per retail unit sold increased 2.2% Y/Y, to $4,886.

Collections as a percentage of average finance receivables increased 40 bps to 13.5%.

Provision for credit losses of 21% of sales and net charge-offs were 5.4% vs. 6.4% a year ago.

Debt to equity was 58.1% and debt to finance receivables was 28.3%.

The company repurchased 55,507 shares during the quarter at an average price of ~$84.94 for a total of $4.7M.

The company reported strong cash flows supporting the $17.8M increase in finance receivables, $7.2M increase in inventory, $1M in net capex and $4.7M in common stock repurchases with a $5.8M increase in total debt.

