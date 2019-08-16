Horizon Global sells Asia-Pacific business segment for AUD $340M; shares +31%

Horizon Global (HZN +31.7% ) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Asia-Pacific business segment to Pacific Equity Partners PEP for AUD $340M in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

Company intends to use the proceeds to significantly reduce its debt and bolster its liquidity, allowing for additional financial flexibility.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 3Q19.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the sale process. While the proceeds from this sale will allow us to satisfy the $100M prepayment obligation under our First Lien Term Loan, we expect to make additional debt repayments substantially in excess of this amount. This transaction also simplifies our operating structure, allowing us to deepen our focus on our remaining operating segments, which we believe can be restored to historical profitability levels”, commented Carl Bizon, President and CEO of Horizon Global.