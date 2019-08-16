SAExploration discloses SEC probe, to restate financials starting 2015

SAExploration (SAEX -38.2% ) plunges after saying the SEC has launched an investigation of certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-16.

SAEX says it has has established a special committee of independent directors to oversee its own internal investigation and response to the SEC.

SAEX says it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the 2015-18 fiscal years and for each quarter starting June 2015, and will delay its June 2019 10-Q.

The company names Michael Faust as Chairman, replacing Jeff Hastings, who has resigned and placed on administrative leave; Faust currently is interim President and CEO of Obsidian Energy (OBE -5.1% ).

SAEX also selects Kevin Hubbard as interim CFO after terminating Brent Whiteley.