Some Capital One staff raised concerns before hack - WSJ

Before a massive data breach at Capital One Financial (COF +2% ), some employees flagged concerns about cybersecurity unit staffing issues and other problems to its internal auditors, human resources department, and other senior executives, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

About a third of the employees at the unit responsible for maintaining Capital One's firewalls and scanning the internet for signs of a data breach had left during 2018, some of those people said.

A bank spokeswoman told the WSJ that the unit's headcount has increased over the past several years. "The Cyber Team is a net importer of talent within Capital One," she said.

The incident brings to the fore clashes between Michael Johnson, a federal government veteran who was hired as Capital One's chief information security officer in 2017, and employees who considered his style unsuitable for the private sector.

Most of Johnson's initial direct reports have left the department, and some of their replacements have also left.