IAC has to challenge MyMail patent again

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit says a trial judge should've made a key decision in the patent fight between MyMail and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC).

The appeals court says the prior judge should have resolved a dispute over the interpretation of key terms in MyMail's patents before ruling the patents invalid.

Background: MyMail sued IAC and ooVoo in federal court in Texas for violating patents for modifying toolbar displays on computers. A judge in Texas had previously defined "toolbar" in a legal case. When the case moved to California, MyMail wanted that definition to carry over, its opponents disagreed, and the judge ruled the patents invalid rather than settling the argument.

