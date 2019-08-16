Texas power prices sizzle to record high amid heat wave

Spot power prices in Texas nearly triple to a record high, as the state's top grid operator ERCOT takes emergency measures for a second time this week as consumers kept their air conditioners humming to escape a heat wave.

Next-day power prices at the ERCOT North hub soared from $265/MWh yesterday to $751/MWh for today, their highest on record, according to data going back to 2010.

Real-time prices yesterday rose to ERCOT's $9,000/MWh offer cap for several 15-minute intervals for a second time this week.

ERCOT has more than 78K MW of generating capacity to meet demand this summer but has said its planning reserve margin was a historically low 7.4% because several generators have retired even as demand rises.

Potentially relevant tickers include NRG, CNP, AEP, SRE