HPE issues worsened by enterprise slowdown - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has cut estimates on HP Enterprise (HPE +1.3% ) ahead of the company's earnings, coming in a couple of weeks.

That comes as part of a larger look at enterprise spending.

CS already rates HPE Underperform, and expects issues including sustained declines in core server units and a shrinking installed base to present bigger problems amid an enterprise slowdown.

It's cut its price target to $12 from $14, implying 6.6% downside.

Sell-side analysts rate the stock a Hold, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish overall; HPE has a Quant Rating of Neutral.