China's top energy firm shuns Venezuela oil as sanctions tighten - Bloomberg

China National Petroleum Corp. (PTR +0.7% ) has canceled plans to load 5M barrels worth of Venezuelan oil onto ships this month, following the latest U.S. sanctions against the South American country, Bloomberg reports.

Three August-loading cargoes canceled by CNPC subsidiary PetroChina have not attracted another buyer, according to the report.

China became the top destination for Venezuelan crude after U.S. sanctions against state-owned oil firm PdVSA were announced at the end of January.

Venezuela may run low on options without the help of CNPC to load its oil, a main source of revenue that bankrolls the Maduro regime.