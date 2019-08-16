Ares Management aims to build $9.5B buyout fund - Bloomberg

Ares Management (ARES +4.1% ) plans to raise about $9.5B for its biggest-ever private equity fund, Bloomberg reports, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The new fund, a successor to its flagship private equity fund, will target business in North America and Europe.

Ares follows Blackstone, which already raised ~$20B earlier this year for its latest PE fund.

The record for the biggest single buyout fund belongs to Apollo Global Management, which took in more than $24B for a fund in 2017.