BASF's $3B unit sale loses steam as buyout firms exit - Bloomberg
Aug. 16, 2019 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Several P-E suitors are considering walking away from BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY +1.2%) sale of its construction chemicals business as the auction becomes increasingly focused on corporate buyers, Bloomberg reports.
- The buyout firms are said to be frustrated by BASF's reluctance to provide detailed information on the segment's earnings for this year, and some suitors are concerned that a full carveout of the business is not expected to be completed until summer 2020 amid a complicated separation that includes dividing the unit's technology systems from the rest of BASF.
- Corporate bidders with existing knowledge of the industry such as LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) have had an easier time valuing the business, which could fetch more than €3B ($3.4B), according to the report.