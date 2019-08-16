BASF's $3B unit sale loses steam as buyout firms exit - Bloomberg

Aug. 16, 2019 11:35 AM ETBASF SE (BASFY), HCMLFBASFY, HCMLYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Several P-E suitors are considering walking away from BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY +1.2%) sale of its construction chemicals business as the auction becomes increasingly focused on corporate buyers, Bloomberg reports.
  • The buyout firms are said to be frustrated by BASF's reluctance to provide detailed information on the segment's earnings for this year, and some suitors are concerned that a full carveout of the business is not expected to be completed until summer 2020 amid a complicated separation that includes dividing the unit's technology systems from the rest of BASF.
  • Corporate bidders with existing knowledge of the industry such as LafargeHolcim (OTCPK:HCMLF) have had an easier time valuing the business, which could fetch more than €3B ($3.4B), according to the report.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.